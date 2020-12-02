KAREN D. ROCKER, 74



LAKELAND - Karen D. Rocker, age: 74, died

suddenly on November 29, 2020.

Born September 22, 1946 in Rome, NY to George W. and Mildred S. Fullmer, she married Donald Rocker September 4, 1965 and they enjoyed 58 years together.

Survived by husband Don and three children: Dawn (John) Wade of Lakeland, FL, Danilyn (Todd) Foreman of Albany, NY, Dana (Michael) Sobrado of Mesa, AZ, six grandchildren: Ashley (Ryan) Treacy, Jenna (Ethan) Smith, Jordan (Taylor) Wade all of Lakeland, FL, Taylor (John) Gibson of Chester NJ, Aaron Foreman of Albany, NY, Ciara Sobrado of Mesa AZ, 3 great grandchildren: Norah Smith, Elliott Smith, and River Treacy.

She graduated from Rome Free Academy class of 1964, and worked at Salon DeBella, Strandflex Corp., Carl's Drugs, Shopper Services, Griffin Energy Gas and Oil, and retired with Don to Cypress Lakes, Florida in 2005.

She loved reading, bowling, water aerobics, bunco, poker. She was past Secretary, Vice-president, and President of Cypress Lakes Entertainment Committee.

She is survived by a cousin Roger (Nancy) Smith Sr. of Rome, NY.

There will be no funeral arrangements as she will be cremated.



