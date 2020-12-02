1/1
KAREN D. ROCKER
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KAREN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAREN D. ROCKER, 74

LAKELAND - Karen D. Rocker, age: 74, died
suddenly on November 29, 2020.
Born September 22, 1946 in Rome, NY to George W. and Mildred S. Fullmer, she married Donald Rocker September 4, 1965 and they enjoyed 58 years together.
Survived by husband Don and three children: Dawn (John) Wade of Lakeland, FL, Danilyn (Todd) Foreman of Albany, NY, Dana (Michael) Sobrado of Mesa, AZ, six grandchildren: Ashley (Ryan) Treacy, Jenna (Ethan) Smith, Jordan (Taylor) Wade all of Lakeland, FL, Taylor (John) Gibson of Chester NJ, Aaron Foreman of Albany, NY, Ciara Sobrado of Mesa AZ, 3 great grandchildren: Norah Smith, Elliott Smith, and River Treacy.
She graduated from Rome Free Academy class of 1964, and worked at Salon DeBella, Strandflex Corp., Carl's Drugs, Shopper Services, Griffin Energy Gas and Oil, and retired with Don to Cypress Lakes, Florida in 2005.
She loved reading, bowling, water aerobics, bunco, poker. She was past Secretary, Vice-president, and President of Cypress Lakes Entertainment Committee.
She is survived by a cousin Roger (Nancy) Smith Sr. of Rome, NY.
There will be no funeral arrangements as she will be cremated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
God Bless you Karen, Rest In Peace. You and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers. Say Hello to all the family for us.
Cynthia
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved