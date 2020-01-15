|
KAREN LYNN
WALKER, 62
LAKELAND - On Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Karen Lynn Walker, loving mother of three, and devoted 'Grammy' of five and a half went home to Jesus at the age of 62.
Karen was born on March 15, 1957 in Lakeland, FL to Jim and Sally Walker. She graduated from Auburndale High School in 1975 and received her degree in Elementary Education from the University of Florida in 1980. She joyfully taught school for thirty years and after retiring, poured her energy and love into her grandchildren. Karen was an early riser, and loved to putter around the house, much to the dismay of those who were not early risers. After puttering she settled long enough to focus on her daily devotional, which included scripture readings and keeping a prayer journal. Karen often referred to herself as loquacious. No one disagreed. She could talk to a stranger as easily as a friend. She embraced life with a child-like approach, which was why she had such a special gift as an elementary teacher. That same child-like approach also led to her shameless chicken dance she performed at any event with music, including her children's wedding receptions.
She is preceded to Eternity by her parents, Jim and Sally Walker, and many beloved friends and pets. Those of us who wait to be reunited with her include her children, Stephanie Toy Francis (Scott), Emily Toy Ackerman (Adam), Justin Toy (Kate) her five and a half grandchildren, Steven and Isabelle Francis, Carter and soon to be Emerson K. Ackerman, Eva, and Lexi Toy, her sister and children, Barbara (Barbie) Walker, Nathan and Lila Sims and many loved ones whose lives she changed forever.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the school Karen volunteered and where her grandson attends: The Cygnet School, 2700 S FL Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803.
Celebration of Life will be held at Kersey Funeral Home January 18, 2020 at 2:00pm; Reception following service, location to be announced.
