Or Copy this URL to Share

Share KAREN's life story with friends and family

Share KAREN's life story with friends and family

KAREN REGISTER

DOLAN, 72



DATE CITY - Karen Register Dolan, 72, of Dade City, FL born in Plant City on 5/15/47, entered into eternal rest on 5/6/20. Hopewell Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store