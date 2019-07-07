Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN SKINNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN SKINNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN SKINNER Obituary
KAREN
SKINNER, 62

LAKELAND - Karen Skinner, 62, passed away July 1, 2019.
Karen was born in Pensacola, FL on Mar. 14, 1957, to the late Ferbie Cline and Jennie Baldwin. Prior to her retirement, Karen spent 18 years as a secretary at Travis Career College. She enjoyed gardening and riding motorcycles.
In addition to her parents, Karen was also preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Cline. She is survived by her husband, Dwight Skinner; children, Doug (Laura) Messer, Jr. and Melissa (Snapper) Gray; siblings, Donna Harris and Raymond (Monica) Cline; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Karen's honor to LifeLink Tampa.
Published in Ledger from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.