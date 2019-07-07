|
|
KAREN
SKINNER, 62
LAKELAND - Karen Skinner, 62, passed away July 1, 2019.
Karen was born in Pensacola, FL on Mar. 14, 1957, to the late Ferbie Cline and Jennie Baldwin. Prior to her retirement, Karen spent 18 years as a secretary at Travis Career College. She enjoyed gardening and riding motorcycles.
In addition to her parents, Karen was also preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Cline. She is survived by her husband, Dwight Skinner; children, Doug (Laura) Messer, Jr. and Melissa (Snapper) Gray; siblings, Donna Harris and Raymond (Monica) Cline; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Karen's honor to LifeLink Tampa.
Published in Ledger from July 7 to July 8, 2019