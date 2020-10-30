KAREN SUE ASTIN



LAKELAND- Karen Sue Astin, 64, was born in Welch, West Virginia on August 20th, 1956. Karen entered into heaven on October 26th, 2020 due to complications with Covid-19.

Karen is survived by her husband, Jeffry G. Astin Sr., of twenty-eight years. Son, Thomas C. Thomas III (Erica Thomas), daughter Kristin M. Thomas, Jeffry G. Astin Jr., daughter Allison N. Astin, and grandchildren Anderson J. Plummer, Jasmine A. Plummer, Thomas C. Thomas IV, Charlotte B. Thomas, and Olivia W. Thomas. Karen is also survived by a loving extended family.

Karen had a compassionate heart and devoted herself to making life better for others. She followed Christ and served her church, focusing on helping girls find their identity and overcome circumstances. She worked in the medical field for many years at Lakeland OB-GYN and Lakeland Regional Health. Karen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, employee, mentor and friend. Karen had the ability to light up a room with her smile, when you were in her presence, you knew you were loved. She will forever be missed.

Services will be held in honor of Karen Astin on October 31, 2020. Visitation will be 1:00 pm and the memorial service at 2:00 pm at Ignited Church. 5859 US-98, Lakeland, FL 33809.



