KAREN WILEY
WOODINGTON, 59
LAKELAND - Karen Wiley Woodington, age 59, passed away at her home in Lakeland, FL on Monday, May 20, 2019 surrounded by family and pets.
She was born in Columbia, SC to CJ and Virginia Wiley on June 10, 1959. On March 15, 1986, she married Bradley Woodington. Karen attended Lakeland High School (77) and Florida Southern College (81) graduating with degrees in Studio Art and Art Education. Karen taught art inspiring young minds for over 20 years in Polk County, her most recent position was at George Jenkins High School. She was an avid art lover with a creative free spirit and had a passion for sharing that enthusiasm with others. Her artwork has been displayed throughout Florida, winning numerous awards over the years.
Survived by husband, Brad; children, Kalyn and Austin (Leah); brother, Cliff (Paulette) Wiley, nieces Brooke (Jeremy) Kong and Christina Wiley.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Ledger from May 26 to May 27, 2019