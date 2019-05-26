Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Woodington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Wiley Woodington

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Wiley Woodington Obituary
KAREN WILEY
WOODINGTON, 59

LAKELAND - Karen Wiley Woodington, age 59, passed away at her home in Lakeland, FL on Monday, May 20, 2019 surrounded by family and pets.
She was born in Columbia, SC to CJ and Virginia Wiley on June 10, 1959. On March 15, 1986, she married Bradley Woodington. Karen attended Lakeland High School (77) and Florida Southern College (81) graduating with degrees in Studio Art and Art Education. Karen taught art inspiring young minds for over 20 years in Polk County, her most recent position was at George Jenkins High School. She was an avid art lover with a creative free spirit and had a passion for sharing that enthusiasm with others. Her artwork has been displayed throughout Florida, winning numerous awards over the years.
Survived by husband, Brad; children, Kalyn and Austin (Leah); brother, Cliff (Paulette) Wiley, nieces Brooke (Jeremy) Kong and Christina Wiley.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Ledger from May 26 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.