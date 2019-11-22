|
|
KARL L. &
LEONA D.
REMSGAR
LAKE WALES - Mr. Karl L. Remsgar was born on 6/6/1938; and passed away 11/18/19.
Mrs. Leona D. Remsgar was born on 9/26/1938; and passed away 11/7/19.
Mr. & Mrs. Remsgar are survived by their children: Kimberlee (Stanley) Remsgar & Kurt (Lynn) Remsgar; grandchildren Kassandra L. Brewer, Karl E. Stanley, Kenny Ray (Ariel) Remsgar, Kyle L.M. Remsgar, Kaelyn N. Remsgar, Katie R. Remsgar; great grandchildren: Kyler M. Brewer, Kaden W. Brewer, Karlee P. Brewer, Kimberlynn R. Stanley, Kolton E. Stanley. They were preceded in death by their son Kris K. Remsgar.
A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. at 644 9th S. St., Lake Wales, FL, followed by a 'Celebration of Life' luncheon at Orange Acres Ranch Club House, 5130 ABC Rd., Lake Wales, FL, 33859, at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019