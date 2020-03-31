|
REV. KARL D.
STRADER
LAKELAND - Rev. Karl D. Strader was born in the year 1929 to parents Arch & Cloa Strader of Homestead, Oklahoma. He graduated with a Master's of Theology degree from Bob Jones University in South Carolina, and also received an honorary doctorate degree from Oral Roberts University. He was an Assembly of God minister for over 65 years and had been active in ministry until the last few months when he fully retired.
Pastor Strader went to be with the Lord peacefully on March 30th, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida, where he had been residing and ministering since 1966. He has touched many lives through the Gospel and has left a beautiful legacy of soul winning, discipleship, and Scripture memorization. Many churches in the Lakeland and surrounding areas are filled with pastors and congregants who were once a part of his ministry.
He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Joyce. They were married for over 60 years. He is survived by his children Stephen, Daniel, Karla and Dawn, ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews - whom he loved and prayed for regularly.
It was Pastor Strader's desire to help ministers in need, especially during this current crisis. A memorial fund has been set up for this purpose in his honor and memory. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the 'Karl Strader Memorial Fund.' Checks can be made payable to: Pen-Florida District AG - PO Box 24687 Lakeland Fl 33802 - or give online at: www.penflorida.org . Click 'GIVE' tab, choose 'Other' and type in 'Karl Strader Memorial Fund.'
A memorial service celebrating his life and ministry is planned for a later date.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020