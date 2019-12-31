Home

KARL K. KIMBALL

KARL K. KIMBALL Obituary
KARL K.
KIMBALL, 91

LAKELAND - Karl K. Kimball, 91, of Lakeland, passed away on Saturday December 28, 2019. He was born in Detroit, MI on December 7, 1928 to the late Arthur and Ruth Kimball.
Karl enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946; he was a Radio Operator and a Rifleman. He received a WWII Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal. Karl was an Engineer most of his career, he retire from Greer Stop Nut Inc. in Smyrna, TN. He enjoyed listening to old country music, going bowling, and sharing stories about the old days.
Karl is survived by his children, James Kimball, Ricky Kimball, Kevin (Lydia) Kimball, Kimberly (Marty) Crocker, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and sister Mildred Wheelis.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Dorothy Kimball, son Daniel Kimball, siblings Bill, Virginia, and June.
Services will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home on Thursday January 2, 2019. Visitation from 1-3 PM, service will begin at 3 PM.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
