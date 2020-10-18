KATHERINE DENISE
HODGES, 65
WINTER HAVEN - Denise Hodges, age 65, of Winter Haven, went home to be with her precious Savior on Friday, October 16, 2020.
She was known and loved as the pastor's wife (Pastor Mark D. Hodges) of Winter Haven Baptist Church. She was raised in Ocklawaha, FL, as her father put down roots in the Ocala area after serving in the Coast Guard. After working as a glass artist at Silver Springs, she relocated to Winter Haven to work at Cypress Gardens. It was there that she was invited to attend a service at Winter Haven Baptist Church, where she recognized her need for a Savior and accepted God's free gift of salvation. Shortly after, Denise married Mark D. Hodges on October 5, 1979, who became Pastor of Winter Haven Baptist Church in October, 1981. She served faithfully beside her husband for 41 years. Her role was never in the limelight as she served in ways most people never saw: cleaning floors and windows, painting and staining construction projects, offering wise advice to hurting church members, and so much more. Her kind and compassionate spirit made a lasting impression on all who met her. She lived her life exemplifying the love of Jesus to all. Her son and daughter are both serving in the ministry today. Her favorite verse was Proverbs 3:5-6, 'Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.'
Denise is survived by her husband Mark D. Hodges, her children Pastor Robert Hodges (wife Rachele) of Orlando, Sarah Braymer (husband Pastor Nathan) of Winter Haven, her 5 grandchildren Kalli Hodges, Jack Hodges, Kassy Hodges, Katie Braymer, and Hannah Braymer; and her brother Don Taylor (wife Arla Rae) of Ocala.
Denise's homegoing celebration will be held at Winter Haven Baptist Church on Monday, October 19th at 10 AM. Pastor Mark D. Hodges will be officiating.
Denise Hodges invested her life into the ministry of Winter Haven Baptist Church. So, in lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Winter Haven Baptist Church at www.whbc.info/memorial
.