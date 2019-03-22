Home

David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation
2005 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 616-1131
KATHERINE S. "KAY" MILLER

KATHERINE S. "KAY" MILLER Obituary
KATHERINE 'KAY' S.
MILLER, 94

LAKELAND - Katherine 'Kay' S. Miller, age 94, went to be with Jesus Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Born in Edinboro, PA, May 6, 1924, daughter of Samuel and Mary Skalko, she was one of nine siblings. She married Donald R. Miller in 1950. They moved to Hollywood, Florida in 1954. Kay was a member of Sheridan Hills Baptist Church where she was a preschool teacher during the week and also taught Sunday School. Kay sang in the choir and was involved in many church activities. She was a secretary in the Counseling Dept. at Broward Community College and served as secretary at Flamingo Road Baptist Church. Kay moved to Lakeland in 2001 and joined Scott Lake Baptist Church where she served in the Homebound Ministry.
Kay Miller was preceded in death by her husband Donald R. Miller of 65 years; son-in-law Wayne Van Note and grandson Joshua Miller. She is survived by her children: Donna-Kay Van Note, Bradford Miller (Maria), Toni Kitchens (Gator); seven grandchildren: Dixie Lynn Kreulen (Scott), Janeesa Price (Garret), Sheana and Krista Miller, Connor, Courtney and Garrett Kitchens; great grandchildren: Addison and Abigail Kreulen, Everett and Rockford Price.
Visitation is at Scott Lake Baptist Church Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. and a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Donations to Scott Lake Baptist Church may be made, in lieu of flowers.
David Russell Funeral Home, 2005 Bartow Rd., Lakeland, FL. (863) 616-1131.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
