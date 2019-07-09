Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
KATHERINE W. HARRIS Obituary
KATHERINE W.
HARRIS, 77

LAKE HAMILTON - Katherine W. Harris, 77, of Lake Hamilton passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born in Lyons, GA she has resided in the area for 54 years. Katherine was retired and of the Baptist Faith. One of her favorite things was spending time with her family. She especially loved to take day trips fishing with her husband Cecil. A loving wife, mother and grand-mother she will be missed.
Katherine is survived by her husband of 61 years Cecil I. Harris, two sons James Harris and Dennis Harris and wife Anita, daughter Brenda Kay Smith and husband Gene, three grand-sons Jimmy Harris Jr., Dalton White and Austin White. Also many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9th from 10-11am with Funeral Services at 11am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from July 9 to July 10, 2019
