KATHERYN TEW
SCARBROUGH
LAKELAND - Katheryn Tew Scarbrough died April 20, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health due to a brief illness. She was born July 22, 1929 in Faunsdale, Alabama. The family moved to Thomasville, Alabama in 1939 when she was in the 4th grade. After graduating from high school in 1947 she attended Jefferson Hillman College of Nursing in Birmingham, Alabama. In 1950 she married William L. Scarbrough and they eventually moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama where they both graduated from the University of Alabama. In 1974 she moved to Lakeland, Florida. Katheryn enjoyed a very happy and successful 60-year career in nursing. She loved to read, she loved animals, needlepoint and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William L. Scarbrough, parents, James and Ethel Tew, grandparents, Robert W. & Sarah Knight and sister, Evelyn Knight Martin. She is survived by her children, Blake Scarbrough (Chris) and Khakie Maulden (Chris).
There are no services at this time, a private memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to V.I.S.T.E., 1232 E. Magnolia, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020