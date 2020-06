KATHLEENANN FELSTENLAKELAND - Kathleen Ann Felsten, 60, passed away on June 24, 2020. She was born March 10, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard and Jeri Polzin.She worked as a safety sales professional for over 18 years.She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Polzin.She is survived by her mother, Jeri Polzin; her daughter, Kellie Felsten, and many cousins.A visitation will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL with a service to follow at 4:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeland SPCA, 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland, FL 33813 or online at https://www. spcaflorida.org/ or The Autism Foundation of Tampa Bay at https://autismfoundationoftampabay.org Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com