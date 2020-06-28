KATHLEEN
ANN FELSTEN
LAKELAND - Kathleen Ann Felsten, 60, passed away on June 24, 2020. She was born March 10, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard and Jeri Polzin.
She worked as a safety sales professional for over 18 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Polzin.
She is survived by her mother, Jeri Polzin; her daughter, Kellie Felsten, and many cousins.
A visitation will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL with a service to follow at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeland SPCA, 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland, FL 33813 or online at https://www.
spcaflorida.org/ or The Autism Foundation of Tampa Bay at https://autismfoundationoftampabay.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
ANN FELSTEN
LAKELAND - Kathleen Ann Felsten, 60, passed away on June 24, 2020. She was born March 10, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard and Jeri Polzin.
She worked as a safety sales professional for over 18 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Polzin.
She is survived by her mother, Jeri Polzin; her daughter, Kellie Felsten, and many cousins.
A visitation will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL with a service to follow at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeland SPCA, 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland, FL 33813 or online at https://www.
spcaflorida.org/ or The Autism Foundation of Tampa Bay at https://autismfoundationoftampabay.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.