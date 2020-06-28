KATHLEEN ANN FELSTEN LAKELAND - Kathleen Ann Felsten
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KATHLEEN
ANN FELSTEN

LAKELAND - Kathleen Ann Felsten, 60, passed away on June 24, 2020. She was born March 10, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard and Jeri Polzin.
She worked as a safety sales professional for over 18 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Polzin.
She is survived by her mother, Jeri Polzin; her daughter, Kellie Felsten, and many cousins.
A visitation will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL with a service to follow at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeland SPCA, 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland, FL 33813 or online at https://www.
spcaflorida.org/ or The Autism Foundation of Tampa Bay at https://autismfoundationoftampabay.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved