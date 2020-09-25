KATHLEEN

ASCENETH

HENDRICKS PARKS



LAKELAND -

Kathleen Asceneth Hendricks Parks, born August 22, 1928 in Mt. Carmel (Jay), Florida, passed away September 10, 2020 at the age of 92.

A lover of music, she was a talented coronet player, choir member, and writer of poetry. She graduated from Asbury College, where she met the love of her life, (Argus) Gene Parks, and became a Methodist minister's wife, serving at the Tennessee maximum security prison; in Havana, Cuba; in Miami Beach and Jacksonville, Florida.

Gene and Kathleen retired to Lakeland, FL. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Parks Abberger, and Robin Jean Parks, and granddaughter, Anna Lynn Edwards. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Gene Parks and her granddaughter, Lauren J. Edwards Behr. Her spirited nature will be greatly missed.



