KATHLEEN C. DENHAM
1946 - 2020
KATHLEEN C. DENHAM, 74

DAVENPORT - Kathleen C. Denham, 74, of Davenport, FL passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1946 in Sparta, MI to Andrew & Ethel Crouch.
Kathleen moved to FL over 50 years ago from Sparta, MI, she worked for 16 years for Eye Specialist of Mid FL until her retirement.
She had passion for helping others and her family was her number one priority, especially her son, Richie, who she faithfully took care of. She enjoyed going out to eat at restaurants and she loved butterflies.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, son, Richard 'Richie' Denham, Jr.; and brothers, Robert, Terry, Dick and David Crouch. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, brother, Ron Crouch of Sparta, MI; sister, Doris Schoonmaker of Sparta, MI; sisters in law, Dean Denham and Vickie Crouch, both of Davenport, FL and several nieces; nephews and special friends.
A gathering of family & friends will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, FL. Memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice in Davenport, FL. Condolences may be sent to www.oakridgefuneralcare.com


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
