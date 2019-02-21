|
|
KATHLEEN C. 'KAY' HYDRON
WINTER HAVEN - Kathleen C. 'Kay' Hydron of Winter Haven, FL passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. A native of Kansas City, Kansas, born April 8, 1920 to Lewis and Mary Cole, Kay settled in Winter Haven with her late husband Col. C.A. 'Gus' Hydron in 1961 upon his retirement from the US Air Force. Kay was a homemaker, a long-time member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church; a member of the Garden Club, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. While attending college at the University of Missouri, she was a cheerleader, and participated in the first bowl game conducted at the Orange Bowl.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years: Col. C.A. 'Gus' Hydron, USAF Ret., her son Steven Hydron, her daughter Karynsu Bleck, and a grandson Brian Hydron. She is survived by her son-in-law Ed Bleck; daughter-in-law Sharon Hydron; grand-daughters: Angelique Bleck Crouse (Marc), Taryn Moyle (Eric), and Kathryn Bleck. Kay also leaves behind her great grandchildren: Conor Crouse, Griffyn Crouse, Owen Crouse, Zayda Moyle, Cole Moyle, and Connor Hydron.
Memorial Services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, February 22nd. 2019 at the chapel of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Graveside services and interment will be held 2:30 PM Friday at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. There will be a gathering of friends from 6 to 7 PM Thursday, with a 7PM Rosary Recital at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven.
Condolences to the family can be made to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019