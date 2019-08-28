Home

KATHLEEN E. MONACO

KATHLEEN E. MONACO Obituary
KATHLEEN E.
MONACO, 77

WINTER HAVEN - Kathleen E. Monaco, 77, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born in Stamford, CT and lived most of her life in Newburgh, NY.
Kathy loved cooking, crossword puzzles, and her family and friends.
She is survived by her children Brenda, Debbie, Bobby, Timmy, Michael and Mark (Lynn); sisters Nancy Wilborn and Patricia Cornish; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other family members. Kathy is preceded in death by her brother, Rev. Allen MacGhee.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, August 29 from 6:30-8 pm at Heartland Church, 225 Ave B NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Judes or Ronald McDonald House in her name.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
