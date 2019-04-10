Home

LAKELAND - Kathleen Hayes, 86, of Lakeland, passed away April 6, 2019. She was the 8th of 9 children born to Oscar and Mary Hayes in Lawrence County, Tennessee. She was a devoted friend and a beloved sister.
She is survived by her brother Gary; her devoted friend and long time caregiver Ruth; and her nieces Carrie, Jennifer and Pam.
A graveside service in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens will be 10:30AM on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeland SPCA.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
