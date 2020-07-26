KATHLEEN M.

ROGERS, 79



LAKE WALES - -Mrs. Kathleen Mary Rogers passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL. She was born December 21, 1940 in Newbold, England to Joseph and Sarah (Wesley) Johnson.

Kathy and her husband were modern day nomads circumnavigating the world... immigrating to Canada, the US and living all over the world. She made friends easily and became lifelong friends. Maintaining close relationships with relatives & family was very important. Her home was always open. She owned Kathy's Upholstery in Lakeland.

She is survived by her loving husband Jim Rogers; daughters, Sara Rogers & Vicki Pennington; sister, Shirley Gee; grandchildren Brittani (Matt) Deal, Brandi (Michael) Green and Brian (Ariane) Pennington; great grandchildren Corbin & Troy Deal, Abigail, Allison & Ansleigh Green.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store