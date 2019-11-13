Home

KATHLEEN MOORE COYLE

LAKELAND - Kathleen Moore Coyle, born Jan. 14, 1948, in Quantico, VA, to Hubert & Wilma Moore (decd.) passed away Nov. 3, 2019, in Lakeland, FL.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years Charles Wayne Coyle. She is also survived by her children: Charles Michael 'Rowdy' Coyle and Anna Cramer Tucker (Robert), both of Lakeland, her siblings: Michael Moore, of Statesboro, GA, and Margaret Moore Graves (Jeff), of Lyons, GA, and her grandchildren: Jameson, Ella, & G.G. Tucker, all of Lakeland.
Kathy was a member of First United Methodist, where she taught Sunday school for over 30 years.
The family is grateful to the nurses from Cornerstone Hospice for the care they provided for Kathy in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
