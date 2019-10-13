Home

LAKELAND - Kathleen O. Feauve, 84, passed away Oct. 2, 2019.
Kathleen was born Nov. 2, 1934 in Easton, PA. Kay is survived by her husband, Maurice Feauve; 5 children; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
After retiring in 1997, Kay enjoyed sailing with her friends and family, and in recent years could be found on the golf course playing with her spouse and many friends.
Kay was an avid Gator sport fan with four Gator graduates in the family.
There will be a celebration of life for Kay at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
