KATHRYN 'KATHI' CAROL LAWRENCE
WINTER HAVEN - Kathryn 'Kathi' Carol Lawrence passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 63 after a yearlong battle with cancer in at Winter Haven Hospital located in Winter Haven, FL.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer and son Jonathon; and one granddaughter, Olivia and former spouse, Craig Lawrence. She is also survived by her sister, Kris Gayhart and her husband Ron.
She was born on October 15th, 1955 in Chicago, IL and then as a child moved to Ken-osha, WI. In Kenosha, she married Craig. They married and then moved to Canton, MI where they raised their family. She worked for State Farm for 20 years. A job that took her Winter Haven, FL, where she has lived the last 5 years of her life. Aside from a job that she loved, she loved to garden, play euchre, craft and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her granddaughter Olivia, especially on the beach in St, Pete, FL and Bok Tower Children's Gardens.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 30th at Oak Ridge Funeral Care at 2pm in Winter Haven, FL. Donations can be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Kathryn's name at give.moffitt.org .
Published in Ledger from May 29 to May 30, 2019