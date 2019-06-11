|
KATHRYN
EVELENE BRADDY, 79
LAKE WALES - Kathryn E. Braddy of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
She was born December 27, 1939 in Bartow, Florida to the late Noah and Agnes (Carnley) Johnson. She has been a lifelong resident of the area and was of the Baptist faith. She was a retired waitress for Fat Boys Barbecue. Kathryn loved her grandkids, traveling with her sisters and husband, visiting her daughter in Indiana, loved life and baseball.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Braddy, brothers Charles Johnson, Donnie Johnson and sister Joyce Rodgers.
She is survived by her daughters Debra Tharp of Lake Wales, FL, Denise Carr of Indiana, sons Daryl Braddy of Lake Wales, FL, Doyle Braddy of Winter Haven, FL, sisters Wanda Bush, Mary Harper, brothers Mark Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, Norman Johnson, 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 6:00PM-8:00PM with Funeral service 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Pastor George Gasperson officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from June 11 to June 12, 2019