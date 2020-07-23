1/
Dr. KATHRYN LOUISE HAGGARD
KATHRYN LOUISE
HAGGARD

LAKELAND - Kathryn was born to Dr. and Mrs. Theodore M. Haggard on October 7, 1957 in Atlanta, GA. Kathryn graduated with an A.A. degree from Brevard College in Brevard, NC, a B.A. in Theater from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, and a certificate from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. She enjoyed singing, the theater, movies, craft-making and putting together family genealogy.
She is survived by her daughter, Brittany Marsh Williams, her mother, Ann Haggard and her sisters, Elizabeth Greeley and Melissa Van Rossum.
Kathryn passed away on June 30, 2020 in Danbury, CT due to complications from breast cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Norwalk Hospital, 34 Maple St., Norwalk, CT 06856; www.norwalkhospital.org .

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Sending love and sympathy to Ann and family.Kathryn brightened all with her energy and smile.Prayers
Barbara and Tom Richards
Friend
