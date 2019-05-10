|
KATHRYN
SANDERS
LAKELAND - Mrs. Kathryn Sanders, 92, passed away on May 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Kathryn was born in Lakeland, Florida on January 22, 1927 to Norman and Maggie Raulerson. She was a lifelong resident of Lakeland, a beautician and a member of Scott Lake Baptist Church.
Kathryn hailed from one of the first families to settle in North Lakeland in 1846, whereby they worked the land by farming and cattle ranching.
She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit and will always be tenderly remembered as a beautiful, loving wife, devoted mother and loyal friend.
Mrs. Sanders was preceded in death by her first husband, Grady Brown and her second husband, Hom-er Sanders; as well as seven of her siblings. She is survived by her children, Mary (Jim) Anderson, Larry (Rob-erta) Brown, David (Maria) Brown, Donna Cotterill and Terry (Linda) Sanders; sister, Charlotte (Ken) Crawford; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Monday from 6-8 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 10 am at Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Road, Lakeland, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2019