Kathy Elaine Willifor
KATHY ELAINE
WILLIFORD

POLK CITY - Kathy Elaine Williford passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice on September 11, 2020 at the age of 68.Kathy is survived by her loving Husband, Larry Williford of 42 years. They were married in Rock Hill South Carolina on August 24, 1978.
Kathy is lovingly remembered by her siblings Jesse Cooper, Ron Taylor and William Ballowe; Sons Phillip Williford and Joseph Williford; Daughter-in-laws Charlene Williford and Alyssa Williford; Grandchildren Kayden Williford, Emma Williford, Izabella Williford and Noah Williford.
Kathy was born in South Bend, Indiana on July 15, 1952. She graduated from Jimtown High School in 1972 and went on to earn a Bachelors in Education from Southeastern University in 1979. She worked as an Elementary School Teacher and Special Needs School Teacher.
A celebration of life service will be held at Eagle Lake First Assembly of God, 670 N Eagle Drive, Eagle Lake, FL 33839 on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eagle Lake First Assembly of God to be used for a sound system.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
