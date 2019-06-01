Home

Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
KATHY BARBER
KATHY MAE BARBER

KATHY MAE BARBER Obituary
KATHY MAE
BARBER, 78

LAKE WALES - Kathy M. Barber of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her residence.
She was born June 26, 1940 in Michigan to the late William H. and Sarah J. (Lindsey) Rowston. She has been a resident of the area since 1967 coming from Pontiac, Michigan. She was an Administrative Assistant for Florida's Natural and of the Presbyterian faith. She loved to make jewelry, sing, play the organ and was an animal lover.
She is survived by her daughter Teresa Bruce and husband Jerry of Lagrange, GA, sons Jerry Norris of Frostproof, FL, William Norris and wife Myrada of Lake Wales, FL, Chad Walters of Wesley Chapel, FL, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 until service time at 6:00PM at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from June 1 to June 2, 2019
