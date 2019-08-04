|
|
KATHY MARION
LAKE WALES- Kathy Marion of Lake Wales, Florida, died unexpectedly in Watertown, New York, on Sunday morning July 14th, 2019 at the age of 87.
Kathy was born Kathleen Agnes Mackesey to S. Ambrose and Agnes Ferrell Mackesey in June of 1932 in Madison, Wisconsin. She attended Grade School and High School in Madison, where she graduated in 1950. Kathy married Gerry (G.B.) Marion on May 19, 1951 and lived in St. Paul, MN, Manhattan, KS, Carbondale, IL, and Shawano, WI, before retiring to Madison/Sun Prairie and ultimately moving to Lake Wales, FL.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, S.A. and Agnes; four brothers; and two sisters; her husband of 50 years, Gerry; her grandson, Jacob; and her loving partner of over 10 years, Joe Petko of Lake Wales. She is survived by her children, Bill and wife Brenda of Heber Springs, AR; Nancy (Learn) and husband Doug of Colorado Springs, CO; Rick and wife Julia of Dayton, MN; and Jim of Chicago IL. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and her dear friend and companion George Bourquin of Lake Wales. Her extended family includes Tommy and Billy Robinson, who were embraced as sons after they came to the US from Korea in 1973.
Throughout her life Kathy loved to travel, often to visit family, play cards and Bingo with friends, and work with charities through her local Parish and community. When not spending time updating family members far and wide and/or caring for the needs of others, she could often be found rooting for the Badgers, Packers, Wildcats and Rays. Always faithful, she loved her Lord, her Church, her family and her friends, and she was loved by many.
A Funeral Mass has been scheduled at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lake Wales on August 13 at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch at the Towerwood Clubhouse.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019