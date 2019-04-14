|
KATHY
THOMPSON, 70
WINTER HAVEN - Kathy Thompson, 70, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on April 10, 2019.
She was born on October 10, 1948 in Washington DC and moved to Winter Park in 1964 from Hawaii. Kathy retired from Winter Haven Hospital after some 30 years as a communications specialist, and continued to work there as a volunteer well after her retirement. She was a member of the Lighthouse of Holiness Church in Haines City, FL where she was very active; she even participated in the church's youth camp, it brightened her heart to cook for the children. Kathy loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Norman L. and Mildred Gallagher Sawyer; husband, Frank Thompson; son, Jonathan Thompson and her brother, Gary Sawyer. Kathy is survived by her daughters, Nicole Thompson of Eagle Lake, FL, Margaret Thompson of Lake Alfred, FL; son, Daniel (Maranda) Thompson of Lake Alfred, FL; siblings, Jim Sawyer and Ann Welch, both of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan, Alyssa, Victoria, Joseph, Alexander, Is-aiah, Isaac and Kinsley.
A visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm and the funeral will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 am, all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City.
Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019