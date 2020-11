Or Copy this URL to Share

KATRINA MAE COLLINS

2/4/62 - 11/2/20



WINTER HAVEN - Katrina Mae Collins, a lifelong resident of Polk County, born on 2/4/62; passed away on 11/2/20, in Auburndale.



