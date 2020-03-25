|
|
KATRINE D.
HENRY
St. Joseph's Hospital
TAMPA - Katrine D. Henry died on March 19, 2020 at Advent Hospital in Tampa, FL.
She resided in Tampa, Fl and was employed by St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa, Fl for approximately 15 years.
She leaves to cherish her memories brother Charles L. Barrow, sisters Linda Sue Parker, Peggy Richardson, Vera Richardson, Dollie Brown, Dianna Sailor and Jenise Meteye, Karen Henry, Charlene Henry Kenon, DaNita Henry Stapleton, Kimberly Henry Cooper and a host of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, friends and co workers.
Services will be held at First Baptist Institutional Church (932 MLK, Lakeland), Friday.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020