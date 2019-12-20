|
KAY BLANTON
WENTWORTH, 78
LAKELAND - Kay Blanton Wentworth, 78, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Kay was born in Lakeland on Jan. 29, 1941 to the late Joe K. and Alberta Blanton. She was active in the Lakeland community, and contributed to numerous charities. Kay was a former real estate agent and proprietor of Interstate Lanes Bowling Center. She was an avid traveler and sports enthusiast. She enjoyed golf, hockey, boating and fishing. She was a member at Lone Palm Golf Club, and recently was awarded the 2019 Member of the Year at Lone Palm.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Wentworth; daughter, Cheryl Diane Parker; brothers, Eddie and Joe B. Blanton. She is survived by her children, Richard Parker, Tamatha (Bobby) Bray, Pamela Wentworth, Paula (Mike) Sheehy and Eric (Kristen) Wentworth; sister, Ann (Ward) Edwards; and grandchildren, Blaise Gifford, Adam Jackson, Kimberly and Patrick Wentworth.
Visitation will be Sun. Dec. 22nd from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the funeral home. The family requests those in attendance to wear something purple on Sunday in honor of Kay. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25th from 4-6 pm at Lone Palm Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida Baptist Children's Home, Bonnet Springs Park, Lakeland Youth Ice Sports or Salvation Army.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019