KEDAR
WILLIAMS, 19
LAKELAND - Kedar was a special gift from God. His challenges were opportunities. He had a 'keen' sense of humor. He will be truly missed.
Kedar Williams departed this life for his Heavenly home on Tuesday August 13th, 2019.
He is survived by his mother Megan Walker, father, Jeffrey Williams (Diameshia), brother: Timothy Lowery, III, 4 sisters: Yasmine Lowery, Kiegan Williams, Kedeja Williams, and Tachyra Thomas, paternal family: Aunts: Cheryl Joe (Ernest), Kimberly Burgess, Janet Williams, Joyce Cannon, Jacqueline Cannon, Deborah Cannon, and Sarah Buford (Otis), Uncle James Cannon, Jr. (Tiffany). He has two great aunts and a great uncle, and a host of cousins and extended family.
His services will be in West Palm Beach, Florida on August 24, 2019. Viewing at 10:00 a.m. and Service at 11:00 a.m.
