KEITH CHARLES KOCH
LAKELAND - Keith Charles Koch of Lakeland, Florida died on February 24, 2020 at the age of 88. Keith was born on June 21, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri. His early years were spent in both St. Charles and Rochester, Minnesota.
He graduated from Rochester High School in 1949 and attended Rochester Junior College until March of 1951 when he joined the U.S. Navy. In May of 1951, while home for boot camp, he married his best friend and love of his life Elizabeth Ann French.
After his discharge from the Navy in 1955, Keith and Liz settled in Rochester, Minnesota and operated a neighborhood grocery store until Keith decided to make use of the G.I. Bill and further his education. Keith attended and graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin Stout with a degree in Industrial Education in 1960. He earned an MBA from the University of Chicago in 1975. He achieved successful careers in both the Graphic Arts and Direct Mail industries. He was awarded a United States patent for an original packaging design in January 1985. Keith retired as Vice President and General Manager of Metromail Corporation in 1990. He was an advocate for promoting women in the work place before the glass ceiling was ever defined.
Keith collected antique duck decoys and shorebirds and was a longtime member of the Midwest Decoy Collectors Association. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating, hunting, cribbage and bridge. He was a member of The First United Methodist Church, the Highland Fairways Veterans Association and the American Legion Zack Wheat Post 624 Laurie, Missouri.
Keith and Elizabeth enjoyed more than 68 years of marriage. These two best friends loved to dance, play bridge and cribbage, golf and travel. During his working career, Keith and Liz lived in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Maryland, and Iowa before retiring to Florida. They made life-long friends where ever they went. Keith's ever present sense of humor entertained his family and friends until the end. He was a comedian, an actor, a dancer and a pleasure to behold.
Keith is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Koch of Lakeland, his son, Kris Paul Koch (Patricia) of Amherst Junction, Wisconsin, his daughter, Alicia Koch Vernon (James) of Chesterfield, Missouri and Tamara Joan Bahr (Phillip_ of Racine, Wisconsin, seven grandsons and ten great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church Chapel on Lake Morton on Friday, March 13, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. The service will be followed by a celebration of Keith's life for family and friends at the Highland Fairways Clubhouse beginning at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Highland Fairways Veterans Association.
Interment will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Dover, Minnesota.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020