KEITH FUQUA
1966 - 2020
KEITH
FUQUA, 54

BARTOW - Joseph Keith Fuqua, age 54, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital. Born Thursday, March 3, 1966 to Bobby & Linda Fuqua in Bartow, Keith was a lifelong resident of Bartow.
He was a Branch Manager of the Ferguson Industrial Branch of Wolseley Industrial Group of Lakeland for 31 years.
He was a member of Christian Hertiage Baptist Church of Winter Haven. Keith enjoyed golf, being with his family, and was an avid of NASCAR racing fan.
He was preceded in death by his father: Bobby Fuqua, Sr.
Keith is survived by loving family, including his wife of 35 years: Jeannie Fuqua, two daughters: Ciara Wright (Josh), Lakeland &Tara Ashmore, Winter Haven. his mother:: Linda Fuqua, Sylva, NC; three brothers: Bobby Fuqua, Jr. (Greg Marler), Sylva; Joseph Fuqua, Boone, NC & Nick Fuqua, Lakeland; sister: Tracy Torres (Marco), Sylva; step mother: Pam Fuqua, Lakeland; 3 grandchildren: Brystol Wright, Mason Wright & Mattalyn Ashmore and was dearly loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family will receive friends Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow, Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
JUN
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
