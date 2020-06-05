KEITH

FUQUA, 54



BARTOW - Joseph Keith Fuqua, age 54, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital. Born Thursday, March 3, 1966 to Bobby & Linda Fuqua in Bartow, Keith was a lifelong resident of Bartow.

He was a Branch Manager of the Ferguson Industrial Branch of Wolseley Industrial Group of Lakeland for 31 years.

He was a member of Christian Hertiage Baptist Church of Winter Haven. Keith enjoyed golf, being with his family, and was an avid of NASCAR racing fan.

He was preceded in death by his father: Bobby Fuqua, Sr.

Keith is survived by loving family, including his wife of 35 years: Jeannie Fuqua, two daughters: Ciara Wright (Josh), Lakeland &Tara Ashmore, Winter Haven. his mother:: Linda Fuqua, Sylva, NC; three brothers: Bobby Fuqua, Jr. (Greg Marler), Sylva; Joseph Fuqua, Boone, NC & Nick Fuqua, Lakeland; sister: Tracy Torres (Marco), Sylva; step mother: Pam Fuqua, Lakeland; 3 grandchildren: Brystol Wright, Mason Wright & Mattalyn Ashmore and was dearly loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family will receive friends Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow, Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home.



