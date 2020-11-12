KEITH IRVING

CHANDLER



LAKELAND - Keith Irving Chandler, age 76, passed away at home on November 8, 2020 with his loving wife Patti holding his hand. He was born September 6, 1944 in Lansing Michigan.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patti, daughter Dori Teeter, son Michael Chandler and his grandson Ian Chandler.

Keith was a true public servant, who began his law enforcement career in Michigan, where he moved up the ranks before relocating to Florida and serving for 17 years as Chief of Police for the city of Melbourne, Florida. He was instrumental in growing the Melbourne Police-Community Relations Council, and he led the agency through the establishment of Community Oriented Policing and many other innovations. These achievements still benefit the city of Melbourne today.

He loved his law enforcement career and continued to contribute to the profession by teaching criminal justice programs at various universities throughout the country. He also served as President of the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) in 2000/2001, where many of the programs he implemented during his tenure as President are still being utilized today. In 2016, he was presented with the FPCA's most distinguished Wall of Honor award for his major contributions to the FPCA and the law enforcement profession in the state of Florida.

Keith and wife Patti moved to Lakeland, Florida in 2012, where he enjoyed golfing, cruising and his many pets. Keith Chandler is loved by many and will never be forgotten. His incredible life serving others will remain in the hearts of those he left behind.



