1/1
KEITH IRVING CHANDLER LAKELAND - Keith Irving Chandler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KEITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEITH IRVING
CHANDLER

LAKELAND - Keith Irving Chandler, age 76, passed away at home on November 8, 2020 with his loving wife Patti holding his hand. He was born September 6, 1944 in Lansing Michigan.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patti, daughter Dori Teeter, son Michael Chandler and his grandson Ian Chandler.
Keith was a true public servant, who began his law enforcement career in Michigan, where he moved up the ranks before relocating to Florida and serving for 17 years as Chief of Police for the city of Melbourne, Florida. He was instrumental in growing the Melbourne Police-Community Relations Council, and he led the agency through the establishment of Community Oriented Policing and many other innovations. These achievements still benefit the city of Melbourne today.
He loved his law enforcement career and continued to contribute to the profession by teaching criminal justice programs at various universities throughout the country. He also served as President of the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) in 2000/2001, where many of the programs he implemented during his tenure as President are still being utilized today. In 2016, he was presented with the FPCA's most distinguished Wall of Honor award for his major contributions to the FPCA and the law enforcement profession in the state of Florida.
Keith and wife Patti moved to Lakeland, Florida in 2012, where he enjoyed golfing, cruising and his many pets. Keith Chandler is loved by many and will never be forgotten. His incredible life serving others will remain in the hearts of those he left behind.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved