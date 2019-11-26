|
KELLY BARDON
HARDWICK III, 75
BARTOW - Kelly Bardon Hardwick, III, age 75 passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home in Bartow.
Born August 7, 1944 in Macon, GA, he was the son of the late Kelly B. Hardwick, Jr. and Melba Kate (Rowland) Hardwick. He graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor's of Business Administration and the University of Tennessee College of Law (J.D.). Mr. Hardwick had been a Trust Officer with Barnett Bank of Winter Park and he practiced law in Bartow for 39 years. Kelly was the recipient of the Florida Bar President's Pro Bono Service Award in 1998 and 2007. He was selected as the United Way Volunteer of the Year for 1992 and was also a Guardian Ad Litem for over 20 years. Mr. Hardwick entered the U.S. Air Force in 1967 and retired from the Florida Army National Guard in 2004 as a Lt. Colonel.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Daily Hardwick, his children: Jonathan Bardon Hardwick (Jennifer), Leslie Ellen Cragwall (Jesse), his brother, Michael Harry Hardwick (Jewett), niece Kelly Adams, and his grandchildren: Langston Hardwick, Leah Hardwick, Grant Hardwick, Ellen Cragwall, Jillian Cragwall, and Lila.
Mr. Hardwick was a member of the Bartow Rotary Club where he was a Past President and Director. Kelly served as a Past President and Director of the Bartow Rotary Foundation and Rotary District Parliamentarian. He was a former Deacon at First Baptist Church of Bartow and Lakeside Baptist Church. He was currently a member of the Rock Community Church of Lakeland.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29th from 3:30pm to 5:00pm with a Memorial Service to follow at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Interment will follow at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, TN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bartow Rotary Foundation P.O. Box 14, Bartow, FL 33831 or Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, 105 Arneson Ave. Auburndale, FL 33823.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019