KELLY EUGENE
NORTON, 80
LAKELAND - Kelly Eugene Norton, 80, passed away on April 2, 2019, in Lakeland, Florida. He was born on December 11, 1938, in Dalton, Georgia, the only child of the late George Arthur and Clara Bell Stinson Norton. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Donna Wilson Norton.
He was a 1957 graduate of Dalton High School and received his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Georgia Tech in 1962. He was a resident of Lakeland since 1969, when he joined Florida Tile and rose through the company to become its president and CEO, retiring in 1994. He served on the Publix board of directors from 2001 to 2009. He was a member of Rotary Club of South Lakeland and served on the board of Community Foundation of Greater Lakeland.
He is survived by two sons, David of Melbourne, Florida, and Jason of Lakeland, Florida, one daughter, Paige Seekford and husband George, two granddaughters, Sydney and Taylor, all of Tampa, Florida.
Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida at 1:00 P.M. with visitation at noon. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Gentry-Morrison is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019