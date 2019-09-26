|
KELLY TODD
GREEN, 56
LAKELAND - Kelly Todd Green, age 56, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. He was born on February 27, 1963, in Lakeland, FL, to Henry and Wanda (Olinger) Green. He received his AS in Commercial Art from Tampa Tech and spent his 37-year career at Publix Super Markets, retiring as a Manager in the Creative Services department.
Kelly is preceded in death by his parents, Wanda L. Green of Lakeland, FL, and William 'Henry' Green of Colquitt County, GA. He is remembered with love by his sisters, Shirley Tanner (Hub-ert) and Janie Letchworth (Gary); his brother Michael (Penny); his children Roxanne Ribakoff (Adam), Gerald Young (Michelle), and Kelly Todd Green II; his 5 granddaughters Cailin and Olivia Ribakoff, Jade and Luna Young, and Sharon Green; by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; by devoted friend, Cindy Barras; and by a host of long-time friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Cornerstone Hospice, as well as the Palliative Care Unit and SICU at LRH for their attentiveness and loving care. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to a Go Fund Me acct. (bit.ly /kellygreenmemorial )
where funds will be used to provide a dedication in his name to the City of Lakeland.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Kelly touched are invited to a celebration at Lake Mirror Auditorium, 121 South Lake Ave., Lakeland, from 2 PM-6 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019