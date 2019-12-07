|
KENNETH DALE
FOLEY, 57
LAKELAND - Kenneth Dale Foley, 57, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Kenneth was born July 20, 1962, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Charlie and Mary Ellen Rowland. Kenneth was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a 29-year Officer with the Lakeland Police Department.
Ken was a devoted husband and companion to Shelly for 24 years and a loving father to his two daughters.
Ken was a member of Central Baptist Church in Winter Haven, Florida. He enjoyed fishing, and loved his numerous pets.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle 'Shelly' Foley; daughters, Jordan Haley Foley and Kendra Reese Foley; father, Charlie Dale Foley; brother, Charles Keith Foley (Susan).
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, at First Baptist Church at The Mall with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019