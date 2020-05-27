KENNETH E.DAVIS, 88LAKELAND, FL. - Kenneth E. Davis died on May 23, 2020 at age 88 of complications from autoimmune hep-atitis.Born in Hardwick, VT on January 5, 1932, Ken was the only child of Hugh and Louise (Dressel) Davis. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Melba (Collum) and four children: Timothy S. Davis (Debra) of Warner Robins, GA; Tracy M. Davis of Los Angeles, CA; Dana V. Davis Yarbrough (John) of Richmond, VA; and Drew R. Davis (Alayna) of Dover, NH. He also leaves behind four granddaughters (Jade, Justine, Lela and Brooke) and four grandsons (Axel, Ian, Luke and Brenden) and one great-grand-daughter (Isabelle).After graduating from Springfield High School (1950) and Castleton College (1954) in Vermont, Ken taught in a one room schoolhouse in Pomfret, VT and later entered the U.S. Army where he served at Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, Virginia. In 1967, he became a training officer for the Office of Civil Defense in Maynard, Mass. He completed his federal career with FEMA in Washington, DC in 1982. He and Mel moved from Fairfax, VA to Newport, VT and then to Lakeland, FL (1997). Ken was a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants and Sons of the American Revolution. His love and devotion to his wife and family will be greatly missed.Interment will be in Bourne National Veteran's Cemetery on Cape Cod, Mass. Contributions in his memory may be made to Alzheimer's research.