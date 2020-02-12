|
KENNETH EUGENE CLARK
LAKELAND - Kenneth Eugene Clark left his earthly body on the morning of February 7th, 2020. His spirit is now with his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, God the Father, a multitude of believers from time eternal, and all of the Heavenly Host. Ken was a very dedicated Christian, and he longed to be with Jesus, and that is a wonderful comfort to his family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 62 years, Patricia Sue Clark. Ken and Pat have two sons, Mark Alan Clark, and Matthew Russell Clark. Mark and his wife, Karen Young Clark, have two daughters and a son-in-law, Kaitlyn Clark Taylor and her husband Brent Taylor, and Caroline Mae Clark. Matt and his wife, Sandra Dice Clark, have a daughter, Kelly Nicole Valenti, and a late son, Edward Scott Jernigan. Ken is also survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bill and Judy Thee, Danny and Gail Atcheson, and Paul Dorsey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ken & Pat's church, The Bethany Christian Church, 4224 Pipkin Creek Road, Lakeland, FL, 33811.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020