KENNETH EUGENE
COOK, 87
LAKELAND - Kenneth Eugene Cook was loved by many and born to Samuel Elijah Cook and Hester Washington Cook in Brooklyn, New York on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1932. He departed this earth on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, peacefully in Lakeland, Florida at 87 years of age.
Kenneth served his country as an Air Force Tail Gunner in a B-29 aircraft during the Korean Conflict. His life was a varied one that consisted of continuous service to others. He was a lifelong educator and mentor to countless students of all ages in all stages of life. After serving his country in the United States Air Force, Kenneth married Una Mae Broderick on December 22, 1955. They were blessed with 3 children, Kenneth Samuel Cook, MD, Howard Parkin Cook, DO and Valerie Uniz Jacques, BSN. He is survived by two daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, four nephews, three nieces, one brother and two sisters-in-law and countless beloved cousins. He is preceded in death by his two sisters, Jacqueline Jackson and Shirley Clarence, as well as his niece.
Kenneth lived his entire life in the city that he loved dearly, Brooklyn, New York. Although Brooklyn was his forever home town, he did spend some years in Gloucester, Virginia where much of his family currently resides. He moved to Lakeland, Florida on November 9,2018 to be closer to his daughter. He was a prominent community member of Brooklyn serving in the Progressive Republican Club for many years pounding the pavement obtaining signatures as well as on the Board of Trustees for the City Schools of New York, also known as CUNY. He was an avid traveler and lived life to the fullest. His love for education began with his own as he completed his Bachelors of Science in Chemistry at Brooklyn College in Brooklyn, New York. He went on to secure a Master's Degree in Chemistry at the same institution and obtained a second Master's Degree in Education from Long Island University. He put his education to great use as an educator. He served the community as a junior high school teacher for the majority of his educational career. The lives he touched were forever changed by his presence.
A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 10th at Kersey Funeral Home with Military Honors to follow.
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2019