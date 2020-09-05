1/1
KENNETH JAMES COAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNETH JAMES
COAN, Sr.
6/13/1929 - 8/5/2020

DAVENPORT - Kenneth James Coan, Sr., 91, of Alajuela, Costa Rica, and Davenport, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Costa Rica.
He is survived by his wife Nury of 30 years. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota, and is the son of the late William James Coan, Grace Lillian (Coan) Olson, and step-father Walter Olson.
Kenny served in the Army for approximately two years in preparation for the Korean War. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He was a self-employed business owner/operator with the Shell Oil Company for approximately 25 years in the Brevard /Palm Beach Counties. Later he began a new venture in opening up Koko's Pizza in Orlando and then worked seasonally for Disney at the Wide World of Sports Complex.
Kenny loved boating, deep sea fishing, golfing, RV traveling, and held a recreational pilot's license for flying small aircraft. His travels took him to Hawaii, Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, and many places throughout the United States where he met many of his friends that he called family.
His loved ones describe him as charismatic, he loved telling stories, and his lively personality made many bonds and friendships throughout his years. He believed in working hard and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his sister Shirley Carlson, son William Coan, and step-son Gabriel Broutin. He is survived by his daughters Nancy (Gary) Schack and Barbara Naylor and his son Kenneth (DeAnn) Coan, Jr. He has four step-children Monica Post, Francis (Lindsey) Mack, Rachel Mack, and James (Laura) Mack. He leaves behind many nieces/ nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will forever be missed.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small service was held in Costa Rica. No services have been scheduled for the United States at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved