KENNETH JAMESCOAN, Sr.6/13/1929 - 8/5/2020DAVENPORT - Kenneth James Coan, Sr., 91, of Alajuela, Costa Rica, and Davenport, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Costa Rica.He is survived by his wife Nury of 30 years. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota, and is the son of the late William James Coan, Grace Lillian (Coan) Olson, and step-father Walter Olson.Kenny served in the Army for approximately two years in preparation for the Korean War. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.He was a self-employed business owner/operator with the Shell Oil Company for approximately 25 years in the Brevard /Palm Beach Counties. Later he began a new venture in opening up Koko's Pizza in Orlando and then worked seasonally for Disney at the Wide World of Sports Complex.Kenny loved boating, deep sea fishing, golfing, RV traveling, and held a recreational pilot's license for flying small aircraft. His travels took him to Hawaii, Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, and many places throughout the United States where he met many of his friends that he called family.His loved ones describe him as charismatic, he loved telling stories, and his lively personality made many bonds and friendships throughout his years. He believed in working hard and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.He is preceded in death by his sister Shirley Carlson, son William Coan, and step-son Gabriel Broutin. He is survived by his daughters Nancy (Gary) Schack and Barbara Naylor and his son Kenneth (DeAnn) Coan, Jr. He has four step-children Monica Post, Francis (Lindsey) Mack, Rachel Mack, and James (Laura) Mack. He leaves behind many nieces/ nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will forever be missed.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small service was held in Costa Rica. No services have been scheduled for the United States at this time.