My sincere condolences to the family! Coach Riley had a heart of gold and a champion spirit that embodied the essence of who he was as a person. May God comfort you, the family, during this time. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.
Tracey Williams-Glenn
FAMU 1990
KENNETH JEROME
RILEY, Sr., 72
BARTOW - Kenneth Jerome Riley, Sr., 72, died Sun., 6/7/20.
View: at Gause Funeral Hm, 5-7pm Fri. (10 at a time w/mask). Svc. RP Funding Ctr. Sat. 11am.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.