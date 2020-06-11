I deeply regret the loss of a 1965 Union Academy classmate & teamate and a FAMU classmate. Ken was our symbol of achivement for a city, our graduating class, FAMU, and the state of Florida . He made me and many others proud to have known him as a exemplary black man who accomplished extraordinary things. I pray for the Lord's comfort for his wife Barbara, his children and family and all the people of Bartow , Cincinnati, graduates of Union Academy High School and Florida A & M university. Thank you Ken for giving so much to so many.

Leroy McNair

Classmate