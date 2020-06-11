KENNETH JEROME RILEY
1947 - 2020
KENNETH JEROME
RILEY, Sr., 72

BARTOW - Kenneth Jerome Riley, Sr., 72, died Sun., 6/7/20.
View: at Gause Funeral Hm, 5-7pm Fri. (10 at a time w/mask). Svc. RP Funding Ctr. Sat. 11am.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Requiem Mass
07:00 PM
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
Funeral services provided by
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
625 S. Holland Pkwy.
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-9084
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family! Coach Riley had a heart of gold and a champion spirit that embodied the essence of who he was as a person. May God comfort you, the family, during this time. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.

Tracey Williams-Glenn
FAMU 1990
Tracey Williams-Glenn
Student
June 11, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family and may the peace of God be with you all!❤
Joyce Teris
Friend
June 11, 2020
I had the privilege of working with Ken as a Dean of Students at WHHS for several years.
He was the kindest and most admirable man. I dont remember Ken saying a bad word about anyone! I feel blessed to be able to call him a friend!
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Sending my love and deepest condolences to the family. Praying that Gods love will comfort you during this time of loss.
Wanda Spooney
Family
June 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Torsha Bargman-Hall
Friend
June 11, 2020
Rest in Peace, you are home with the lord and playing on his field of glory..❤
Sandra Gould
Friend
June 11, 2020
My prayers, condolences and love to you,Barbara, and your Family. Barbara God gave you one of His best men. He was such an inspiration to so many. Myself included You know me as Ruby Wilson, Union Academy High School graduate; class of 1968. Gods peace be with you!!!!!
Ruby White
June 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
NELL WRIGHT
Friend
June 10, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Tony & Leslie Sullivan
Friend
June 10, 2020
Rest in peace teammate
Charles Stockton
Friend
June 10, 2020
Thank you Mr. Riley for being a member of Gause Academys SAC. Truly making a difference with staff and student. Your Gause Academy family, Deepest Sympathy
Daraford Jones
Friend
June 10, 2020
Rest On Coach Riley. My first boss when I graduated from FAMU in 85. I worked as his Administrative Assistant from 86-88. Thank you for the opportunity to learn and grow! You will be missed! Prayers and condolences to the family and friends! Love Willitta Gordon Hawkins
Willitta Gordon Hawkins
Friend
June 10, 2020
Ann,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. We pray you will find peace in knowing Ken is resting in our Heavenly Fathers arms.
May Gods continued blessing be upon you and the family during this difficult time.
God Bless,
April and Daphne
April Spooney
Family
June 10, 2020
My God bless you and comfort you during difficult time.
Jimmie Collins
Classmate
June 10, 2020
Look to the hills from whence cometh your help, for your help cometh from The Lord. Contiguous prayers for all the family during this difficult time.
Min. Keith & Trellis Haygood
Friend
June 10, 2020
Love and prayers to the Family
Sheila Mosely Cottle
Neighbor
June 10, 2020
My Condolences to the family.
Sheril Mobley
June 10, 2020
A Great Mentor, Athlete, Coach, Husband, Community Activists and Father! I truly appreciate your guidance, wisdom and work ethics you imparted in me. My sincere condolences to your family and loved ones. RIH Coach Ken Riley #13 Thank you for everything!
Keith Bonney
Friend
June 10, 2020
Deepest Condolences from Ulysses & Sylvia Culpepper
Sylvia McDougal-Culpepper
Friend
June 10, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time.
Cynthia Edward Henry
June 10, 2020
With greatest sympathy for the family!
Don Grant
Friend
June 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. Ken was an inspiration to me and many of my friends. Our FAMULY will miss him dearly.
Jerome Corbett
Friend
June 10, 2020
I deeply regret the loss of a 1965 Union Academy classmate & teamate and a FAMU classmate. Ken was our symbol of achivement for a city, our graduating class, FAMU, and the state of Florida . He made me and many others proud to have known him as a exemplary black man who accomplished extraordinary things. I pray for the Lord's comfort for his wife Barbara, his children and family and all the people of Bartow , Cincinnati, graduates of Union Academy High School and Florida A & M university. Thank you Ken for giving so much to so many.
Leroy McNair
Classmate
June 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with you through this time of unimaginable loss. May God walk beside you and guide you through.
Deaborah Burt-Fanfan
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dr.Lottie Tucker
Friend
June 9, 2020
Praying for Kenny family and friends.what a great man and team mates rip my brother
Pete Johnson
Friend
June 9, 2020
My Condolences to the family!!
Barbara Johnson Wright
Classmate
June 9, 2020
My condolences to the family!!
Toye Johnson
June 9, 2020
You quietly achieved greatness here on earth and served as a positive role model to young black boys everywhere. You did not get the gold jacket that you deserved on this side, but I know God has your gold wings ready for your induction in his hall of fame on the other side. Rest in peace George Grace high school teammate.
George Grace
Friend
June 9, 2020
My condolences to the family may the Lord be with you.
Bernard Terry
June 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of a great athlete and scholar. He has left an incredible football legacy and has inspired many men who he coached and played with. Even though I may not have been in his presence, I have enjoyed watching his rise to excellence. May He who is the Great Comforter extend peace to Coach Riley's family now and forever. Rest, Rattler, well done.
Juliette Catledge
June 9, 2020
Praying for the family.
Connie Woodruff-Townes
June 9, 2020
Thank you Coach Riley for being the standard upon which all FAMU students and athletes, should aspire to be achieve Excellence in Caring . May you Rest in Heavenly Peace Coach

- Mario Allen
Mario Allen
Friend
June 9, 2020
Our prayers are with you during your hours of bereavement. Ken was a wonderful man.
W.Roscoe &Geraldine MCCall
Classmate
June 9, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God bless you all.
Joe Reid
Classmate
June 9, 2020
Thanks Coarch Riley for giving me the opportunity to play college ball and earn a degree. You were hard but fair and I will always Love You for that. Rest easy SNAKEEEEE....B-low 0....Oooooooooos...we love ya Ken Jr and family.
Willie Huntley Jr
Son
June 9, 2020
Prayers and love to all who knew Ken. He was an inspiration for us all, and will be greatly missed.
Jacki Poole
Friend
June 9, 2020
Prayers and condolences extended to the entire family at this time. May Coach Riley Rest in Heavenly Peace.
Rev. Wilbert and Dr. Ruth Hobbs
Friend
June 9, 2020
Praying that God will comfort your hearts and give you strength during this difficult time.
Valorie Link Miller
Neighbor
June 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Benjamin & Emma Johnson
Friend
June 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Belinda Jones
Friend
June 8, 2020
You were special Guy, I am glad that we had a chance to share a little time together.
Your Brother, Eddie Cooper
Love you!!!
Eddie Cooper
Friend
June 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jacquelyn Burt
Neighbor
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gause Funeral Home
