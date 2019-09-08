|
KENNETH JERROL 'KJ' SMITH
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA. - Kenneth Jerrol 'KJ' Smith, born December 16, 1948 in Lakeland, Florida; died at his home in Wrightsville, Georgia September 4, 2019.
A 1967 graduate of Kathleen High School who attended Polk Community College in Lakeland, Florida. He served with the Army Reserves from 1969 -1974. Mr. Smith was self-employed in logging and dairy businesses in Florida until he relocated with his family to Georgia in 1987. He began employment with Farm Services of GA Dept. of Corrections in 1993 and after 18 years of service retired 2011. KJ was known for his talent for whip-making, crafting custom whips for family and friends, establishing his business Cow Hunter Whips. Making and marketing his whips allowed he and Marie to travel and ride with friends, swapping stories and sharing laughs along the way.
KJ is survived by his wife, Alice Marie (Costine) Smith of Wrightsville, GA, three brothers Rex Malcolm Smith and wife Carol of Lakeland, Florida, Monte Earl Smith and wife Genie of Belgrade, Montana, Ted Lawrence Smith and wife Donna of Lakeland, Florida, three children Nevada Jerrol Smith and wife Sally of Edison, Georgia, William Lawrence 'Will' Smith and wife Katie of Commerce, Georgia, Amanda Marie Milton of Wrightsville, Georgia, and five grandchildren Alana Bray Smith, Montana Sky Smith, Prairie Wind Smith, Hunter Cayden Milton, Caroline Suzanne Conger.
You are invited to share your stories of remembrance and celebrate the life of KJ Smith at his home on September 21, 2019. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a tax-free donation to the Florida Cracker Trail Association scholarship fund would be appreciated and can be made via www.floridacrackertrail.org or by mail to FCTA-KJ Smith, 2230 Melody Road, Englewood, Florida 34223.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019