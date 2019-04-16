|
|
KENNETH KEITH
FORBES, 94
WINTER HAVEN - Kenneth Keith Forbes, 94, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born February 3, 1925 to Kenneth A. and Eva L. Murphy Forbes, in Armington, IL he moved to Winter Haven in 1984 from Bloomington, IL. He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving in WWII and a retired engineer for GTE.
Preceded in death by his wife Marge A. Forbes in 2016, he is survived by: a son, Michael K. Forbes and his wife Beverly of Lake Alfred, FL; a daughter, Marlena Fitts and her husband Steve of Winter Haven, FL; four grandchildren, Laura Angelique Caldwell, Heather Marie Newell, Jeffrey Steven Fitts and Kristina Kay Fitts; and seven great grandchildren, Shayla Caldwell, Noah Caldwell, Madison Newell, Riley Fitts, Kylee Rabideau, Rorey Fitts and Scarlett Eubanks.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm till 6:00pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 6:00pm.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019