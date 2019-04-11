Home

WINTER HAVEN - Ret. Captain Kenneth L. Grant went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Papine Saint Andrew Jamaica.
Kenneth was a faithful and active member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven where he served as a Trustee.
He retired from the Polk County Sheriff Office after 30 years of service.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda Whitten Grant, daughter, Shajunda Grant Brown (Fred), son, Jermaine Ward.
Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 5:00-7:00 pm at First Missionary Baptist Church Life Center, 200 Avenue R NW Winter Haven, FL.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 11:00 am at First Missionary Baptist Church.
Brown Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
